Neighbors are not place of contention with others for Iran

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

US senators' request childish and naive

In reaction to the US senators who asked Biden to block Raeisi's entry into the United Nations, Khatibzadeh said, "These demands are childish, naive and in the context of anti-Iranian lobbies."

"The United States has definite responsibilities for UN headquarters and must act within the framework of its responsibilities, free from disputes with nations. Anti-Iranian lobbies have used every accusation and have done so before," he added.

Iraqi President to attend inauguration ceremony of Raeisi

"The Iraqi president is planning a visit to Iran and will most likely come to Iran for the inauguration ceremony [of Raeisi]. His visit is in the framework of bilateral relations. In addition to him, several dozen other delegations are leaving for Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony," he said about the visit of the President of Iraq to Iran.

"Dozens of delegations will come to Iran, which shows Iran's acceptance and legitimacy in the international arena," the spokesman noted.

He went on to say that some presidents, speakers of the parliaments, and foreign ministers will attend the ceremony on Thursday.

Answering a question about the presence of any Saudi officials at the inauguration ceremony of Raeisi, Khatibzadeh said, "As far as I know, I did not see the name of the Saudi representative at the ceremony, but it should be checked again."

No date set for holding Chabahar Quartet summit

In response to a question about the time of holding the Chabahar Quartet summit, the FM spox. said, "The North-South Corridor is one of the most important corridors in the country that Iran has been seeking to develop since 2001."

"India has an important role to play as a developer of part of it. There have been talks to hold the summit, but no date has been set," he added.

Iran welcoming any initiative that contributes to regional peace

Regarding Iran's view of the new Levant project between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt, the spokesperson said, "Iran has always welcomed all opportunities to help develop Iraq's role in the region and also from any initiative that contributes to peace and stability in the region."

Security of Afghan people priority for Iran

"For Iran, the security of the Afghan people is a priority, and all parties and the Taliban have been told to ensure the security of the people," said the diplomat about Iran's efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan. "Iran is ready to help in this matter. We facilitated the first round of talks in Tehran and we are ready to facilitate the second round as well."

"The Taliban are part of the present and future of Afghanistan. Intra-Afghan dialogue is the way to lasting peace. Iran considers the security of Afghanistan as its security and the security of diplomatic facilities is important to it and we are in contact with all parties to establish security and peace," he added.

PGCC claims show lack of accurate knowledge of developments

The foreign ministry spokesman also answered a question about the claims of the Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council against Iran, saying, "The repetition of these strange claims shows their lack of accurate knowledge of developments in West Asia and their incomplete understanding."

"What is going on in Vienna is how the United States will return to its commitments, in return for which Iran will fulfill its obligations in full and has nothing to do with regional developments," he added addressing the Secretary-General the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council.

Iran has not made its neighbors place of contention with others

In response to a question about Iran's reaction to Biden's letter about Iran in a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Khatibzadeh said, "Iran has not made its neighbors and friends a place of contention with others, while the United States has turned countries in the region into a place of contention."

"Their security and peace, progress and development is our security and peace and development. But the United States has acted against this approach, including the nightly and cowardly assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani," he added.

US at last point to speak from the point of view of petitioner about JCPOA

He answered a question about the threats of the US Secretary of State and some European countries about the non-eternal timing of the talks to revive the JCPOA, saying, "The United States, as a violator of the JCPOA and a country that has imposed unjust sanctions on the Iranian people and caused many troubles in the economic war, is at the last point to speak from the point of view of the petitioner."

Iran condemns recent accusations by the Israeli regime

In response to a question about the accusations of the Zionist regime and the United States that Iran was involved in the attack on the Israeli-operated oil tanker, Khatibzadeh said, "The illegitimate occupying regime of Israel must stop the false accusations. This is not the first time that the Zionist regime has made such accusations against Iran. This regime has taken violence and insecurity with it wherever it has gone. These statements and accusations are condemned."

