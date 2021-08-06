UK to discuss attack on Zionist oil tanker at UNSC

Barbara Woodward said on Friday morning that the issue of the attack on the Israeli regime's oil tanker will be discussed in the UNSC.

She noted, "Attacks on merchant ships pose a threat to international security and peace."

In the past days, the Zionist regime and its western allies have made some baseless claims about the involvement of Iran in the incident for Mercer.

Some analysts believe that the Zionists have launched a coordinated operation in the Persian Gulf, which began with targeting a tanker of their own off the Omani coast that killed two people.

On Thurs., Iran’s mission to the UN sent a letter to the head of the Security Council, warning the Israeli regime that it “should bear consequences of its possible adventurism”.

Written by Ambassador Zahra Ershadi, Chargés d’affaires ad interim of the Iranian mission, the letter came in response to a letter earlier sent to the UNSC head by representatives of the UK, Romania, and Liberia which had leveled unfounded accusations against Iran.

In reaction to the accusations of the Zionist regime and the United States and the UK that Iran was involved in the attack on the Israeli-operated oil tanker, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh said, "The illegitimate occupying regime of Israel must stop the false accusations. This is not the first time that the Zionist regime has made such accusations against Iran. This regime has taken violence and insecurity with it wherever it has gone. These statements and accusations are condemned."

On August 4, Khatibzadeh described as totally suspicious the reports of successive security incidents involving vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, warning against any effort to create a vicious atmosphere to pursue certain political goals.

Khatibzadeh at the same time reaffirmed Iran’s policy of establishing security and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and said Iranian naval forces are prepared to provide support, if needed, to vessels that send distress signals while passing through the strategic waters of the region.

“In case of problems in navigation systems, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide assistance and investigate the matter closely,” he added.

