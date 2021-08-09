UK deploys British special forces in E Yemen: source

According to Daily Express, a 40-member team of the British Special Air Service (SAS) has arrived in eastern Yemen to pursue those responsible for the recent attack on Zionist MV Mercer Street in Oman waters.

This British newspaper claims that the SAS team also includes a specialist ­electronic ­warfare unit which can deploy resources to hoover up communications chatter.

The unit is tasked with tracking down a group that Britain claims is behind a recent attack on a Mercer Street tanker.

London apparently believes that Yemen's Ansarullah Movement had targeted the Mercer Street tanker, the British source claimed.

Earlier, Britain and the United States blamed Iran for the attack without providing any documentation and proof.

A senior UK military source claimed last night, “Everything points to the drone being launched from Yemen. The concern now is that an extended range drone will give them a new capability.”

The SAS team is operating with a US special operations force which was already in the region and helping to train an elite Saudi commando unit.

The attack happened on July 30, some 152 nautical miles northeast of the Omani port of Duqm.

Tehran has strongly rejected the coordinated accusations made by the Western states of the United States and the United Kingdom in support of the occupying regime of Israel. Tehran has said that the Israeli regime with the help of the UK and the US were behind the dubious incidents with oil tankers off coasts of Oman and the UAE to put pressure on the newly sworn-in administration in Iran in line with their malicious plots.

