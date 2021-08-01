US, Zionist foreign ministers confer on Iran

Zionist regime's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid held a phone conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the strike on an Israeli-operated oil tanker.

Iran has repeatedly undermined Israel's determination to defend itself and its interests, Yair Lapid said.

In a phone conversation with British Foreign Foreign Minister Dominique Robb on Friday evening, Lapid claimed, without providing any evidence, that Iran is responsible for the attack on an Israeli tanker in the Oman Sea.

The UK Defence Ministry has stated that an Israeli-owned merchant ship was attacked in the Arabian Sea, according to Sputnik.

The incident occurred overnight, northeast of the Omani island of Masirah, according to London. British Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the attack.

ZZ/FNA14000510000036