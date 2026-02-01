Qatari FM held talks in Tehran with Iran’s top officials

Speaking to reporters about published reports on the visit, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, traveled to Tehran on Saturday and held talks with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the meetings were held as part of ongoing good offices and consultations among regional countries regarding regional developments.

Baghaei said the discussions focused on the exchange of views aimed at safeguarding peace and stability in the region.

MNA