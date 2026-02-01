IRGC upholds stability as foreign meddling fuels escalation

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has played a consistent role in maintaining peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz within it, while warning that the presence and actions of extra-regional forces have historically driven escalation rather than de-escalation.

In remarks posted on X on Saturday, the top diplomat contrasted the geographic distance of the United States from the region with Iran’s proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, describing US military behavior underway near Iranian waters as an attempt to dictate how Iran’s Armed Forces conduct drills in their own territory.

The top diplomat criticized contradictions in Washington’s approach, noting that US Central Command had simultaneously designated the IRGC as a so-called terrorist organization, while addressing it as a national military force and commenting on its exercises.

