Any anti-Iran adventurism to receive swift, decisive answer

"As guarantor of Persian Gulf security, Iran strongly condemns provocative & orchestrated UK/US statements," Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said in a post on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon

"Having kept silent abt REPEATED terrorist attacks on IRANIAN ships, they now baselessly accuse IRAN," the Iranian spokesman added.

Khatibzadeh went on to warn against any attack, stressing "Any anti-Iran adventurism will receive IMMEDIATE & DECISIVE response."

It is noteworthy that in a statement earlier on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman strongly rejected the accusations leveled by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab against Tehran as paradoxical, provocative, baseless.

Furthermore, Iran summoned the British Chargé d'Affaires also on Monday afternoon to the Foreign Ministry to lodge an official protest against the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's false accusations after the UK summoned Iran's envoy to London.

Tehran also summoned the Romanian ambassador after the European country summoned Tehran's ambassador to level false accusations against Iran.

KI