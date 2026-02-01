Vahidi dismisses US naval deployment as psychological warfare

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, addressed recent threats and media hype targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran in remarks on ongoing regional developments.

Vahidi said enemy efforts to create a sense of imminent war are part of a broader psychological operation aimed at influencing public perception. He stressed that Iran must not fall into this trap and that the country’s activities should not be affected by such psychological campaigns.

Commenting on the presence of US naval task groups in the region, Vahidi said such deployments are not new and should be viewed within the same framework of psychological warfare. He emphasized that these moves do not warrant special attention.

Referring to the level of military readiness following the 12-day imposed war, Vahidi said Iran’s armed forces are currently in an excellent state of preparedness, surpassing their readiness during that conflict. He added that all enemy movements are under continuous monitoring and surveillance.

The IRGC deputy commander said it is unlikely that adversaries would repeat past miscalculations, noting that they have already witnessed the failure of previous plots and destabilization efforts.

