Flamingo migration highlights Makran Coast ecological value

Meysam Ghasemi, Deputy Head of the General Department of Environmental Protection of Hormozgan Province, said the province’s geographical and ecological features make it a major winter habitat for migratory birds, particularly flamingos.

Ghasemi explained that Hormozgan Province, located along Iran’s southern coastline, has over 2,000 kilometers of coastal areas, numerous tidal wetlands, and mangrove forests, creating favorable conditions for migratory species.

He noted that flamingo migration to the region begins in the Iranian month of Azar (starting from November 22) and continues through the end of winter. The birds rely on food-rich wetlands and tidal shores to endure the cold season and build strength for their spring migration.

Addressing the impact of the phenomenon, Ghasemi said the presence of flamingos along the shores of Bandar Abbas serves as an indicator of ecological health and environmental sustainability. He added that the sightings also contribute to public awareness of nature conservation and attract tourists interested in wildlife and natural landscapes.

Referring to the most recent mid-winter bird census, Ghasemi said more than 2,000 flamingos were recorded across Hormozgan’s coastal zones and wetlands. At least 230 of them were observed along Bandar Abbas’s coastline near Dowlat and Velayat parks.

He also noted that World Wetlands Day, marked on February 2, will be observed this year under the theme “Protecting Wetlands Through Traditional Knowledge.”

MNA/6736463