Raab repeats false allegations against Iran

In a tweet on Wed., Domenic Raab wrote, "The UK has written to @UN Security Council President @ambtstirumurti alongside Romania & Liberia to raise Iran’s attack on MV Mercer Street."

"The Council must respond to Iran’s destabilizing actions & lack of respect for international law," he added.

Earlier, the Zionist, US, and British officials had made unsubstantiated allegations against Iran.

In a conversation with his US counterpart, the Zionist regime's foreign minister accused Iran of plotting to attack the regime's tanker and called for an international response.

In a phone conversation with Raab on Friday evening, Lapid also claimed, without providing any evidence, that Iran is responsible for the attack on an Israeli tanker in the Oman Sea.

In another tweet, Raab also claimed, “UK believes the attack on MV MERCER STREET was carried out by Iran and was deliberate, targeted and unlawful. The UK calls on Iran to immediately cease actions that risk regional & international peace & security”.

In reaction to the accusations of the Zionist regime and the United States and the UK that Iran was involved in the attack on the Israeli-operated oil tanker, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh said, "The illegitimate occupying regime of Israel must stop the false accusations. This is not the first time that the Zionist regime has made such accusations against Iran. This regime has taken violence and insecurity with it wherever it has gone. These statements and accusations are condemned."

