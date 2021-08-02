Iran summons UK chargé d'affaires over Raab's false remarks

British Chargé d'Affaires was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry by the head of the foreign ministry's department of Western Europe.

The head of the department of Western Europe department condemned the baseless accusations made against Tehran by the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and stressed that his hasty, paradoxical, and unsubstantiated statements were rejected and strongly condemned.

"This is not the first hasty accusation against the Islamic Republic of Iran on the part of the UK without presenting evidence," the Iranian diplomat told the UK Chargé d'Affaires, adding, "In the past on other occasions, the [European] country has accused Iran of actions that have never been proven and so far no evidence has been presented to confirm them."

The head of the department of Western Europe at the Iranian foreign ministry also said, "Iran has always considered the Persian Gulf as a safe waterway for the safe passage of ships and has tried to establish and strengthen security in it."

He added, "The cause for instability in the Persian Gulf is not Iran but it is the presence of warships and troops of other countries from beyond the region."

In the end, the Iranian diplomat warned against any adventurous move by the occupying regime of Israel or any other regimes.

He further underscored self-defense and decisive, timely and appropriate response to any adventurous move as the absolute policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

British Chargé d'Affaires, for his part, promised to convey Iran's message to his respective country's authorities.

The move by Iran's foreign ministry comes few hours after the UK summoned the Iranian envoy to London earlier today over self-claimed Iran's role in the attack on a commercial ship in the Sea of Oman on Friday. The UK defense ministry said in a statement later on Friday that the vessel was owned by the Israeli regime.

It is noteworthy that Iranian foreign ministry spokesman strongly rejected the accusations of involvement in an attack on a ship off the coasts of Oman levelled by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as paradoxical, provocative, baseless.

