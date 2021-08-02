Iranian Ambassador to UK summoned

The Iranian Ambassador to the UK, Mohsen Baharvand was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office today.

This comes as the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Iran of involving in an attack on a ship off the coasts of Oman.

However, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman strongly rejected the accusations of involvement in an attack on a ship off the coasts of Oman leveled by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as paradoxical, provocative, baseless.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab made such statements in a coordinated action with his American counterpart without presenting any evidence.

Khatibzadeh said that it is known for Iran that the two top diplomats first accuse Iran and then they talk of the "possibility" of Iran's involvement.

