Iran summons Romanian ambassador over baseless accusations

The move by the Iranian foreign ministry in summoning the Romania ambassador came hours after Bucharest in a coordinated action with the Zionist regime, the United States and Britain summoned Tehran's ambassador to level accusations against Iran on Monday.

Iran's foreign minister assistant for Mediterranean and Eastern Europe affairs lodged Iran's official protest against the accusations made by the European country after summoning Iran's ambassador to Bucharest.

In the meeting with the Romanian ambassador, the Iranian side considered the false accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran as invalid and unacceptable and asked the ambassador to convey Iran's dissatisfaction and strong protest in this regard to the officials of his respective country.

In the meeting, the Iranian diplomat pointed to the goal of some third countries to create insecurity and turbulence in the international environment by organizing such actions and stressed the need to be aware of the conspiracy of these third countries.

He emphasized the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the importance of providing maritime security in the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman, and international waters.

The Romanian ambassador promised to convey the discussed issues in the meeting to his respective country's authorities.

It is noteworthy that on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman strongly rejected the accusations leveled by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab against Tehran as paradoxical, provocative, baseless.

Furthermore, Iran summoned the British Chargé d'Affaires on Monday afternoon to the Foreign Ministry to lodge an official protest against the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's false accusations after the UK summoned Iran's envoy to London.

