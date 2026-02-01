IRGC says EU move aligns with US policies

In a statement released following the hostile, discredited, and inappropriate move by the European Union, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded to the bloc’s decision to place the IRGC on its list of terrorist organizations.

The statement said the EU’s action lacks legal and political legitimacy and contradicts the principles and logic governing international relations.

The IRGC stressed that such measures will not undermine its resolve or its missions. Instead, it said the move would strengthen internal cohesion and reinforce national determination to safeguard Iran’s security and interests.

According to the statement, the European Union’s approach reflects clear alignment with the interventionist policies of the United States, while ignoring the destabilizing role of certain crisis-generating regional actors, particularly the “brutal and terrorist Zionist regime.”

The IRGC emphasized that actions of this nature do not contribute to regional peace and security. Rather, it warned, they intensify confrontational approaches and make the path toward constructive engagement and cooperation more difficult.

