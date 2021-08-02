Russian diplomat questions US, UK accusations against Iran

"Did you notice the discrepancy in the statements of US Department of State and Foreign Office of August 1 regarding the attack against MV Mercer Street? US: “we are confident that Iran conducted this attack”. U.K.was more cautious: “it is highly likely”. What’s behind ?" the Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Monday after the US and UK secretary of states in a coordinated move accused Iran of involvement in an attack on a ship in off Oman's coasts on Friday.

It is noteworthy that on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman strongly rejected the accusations leveled by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab against Tehran as paradoxical, provocative, baseless.

Furthermore, Iran sommoned the British Chargé d'Affaires on Monday afternoon to the Foreign Ministry to lodge an official protest against the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's false accusations after the UK summoned Iran's envoy to London.

KI