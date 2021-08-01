IRCS imports 10th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine: Official

Karim Hemmati Chairman of Iranian Red Crescent Society broke the news on Sun. and reiterated that the 10th cargo of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine as provided by Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) was handed to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education for distributing in healthcare and medical treatment centers across the country.

At this stage, IRSC imported 1,120,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine into the country, he stated.

Hemmati put the total doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country by IRCS up to the present time at 11,520,000.

It should be noted that Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is making its utmost effort to play a key role in the field of providing and transferring coronavirus vaccine into the country like before in cooperation with other responsible organization and international partners.

Once the necessary credit is provided, Iranian Red Crescent Society will be able to live up to its commitment in the field of importing 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine into the country in the coming months.

According to the Ministry of Health, 9,552,526 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 2,687,311 others have thus far received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The Health Ministry put the total COVID-19 vaccine injected into coronavirus patients in the country at 12,239,837.

MA/IRN84422272