16th batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran: IRCS

Chairman of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Karim Hemmati broke the news on Sun. and stated that 16th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, including 1,110,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, was provided by IRCS and delivered to the Iranian Ministry of Health at the venue of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA).

He put the total doses of COVID-19 vaccine, as provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) up to the present time, at 18,170,000.

Emphasizing the rapid vaccination of all walks of life in different age groups, Hemmati added that acceleration of vaccinating people in the country will help reduce death tolls caused by delta variant and for this reason, Iranian Red Crescent Society, in addition to accelerating trend of importing vaccine into the country, has taken giant stride in this regard.

According to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 16,476,257 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 5,531,257 people have received the second dose of the vaccine up to the present time.

The Ministry of Health put the total doses of COVID-19 vaccine injected to people in the country at 22,007,514.

