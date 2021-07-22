Health Min. receives 8th COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Mohammad Hossein Ghosian said on Thursday that the 8th consignment of COVID-19 vaccine, provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) for distribution, was delivered to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

At this stage, 1,130,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were imported into the country, he said, adding, “Totally, 9,304,800 doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines have so far been imported into the country by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).”

According to the statistics, 6,927,615 people in the country have thus far received the first dose of COVId-19 vaccine while 2,314,998 people have received the second doses of the coronavirus vaccine up to the present time.

