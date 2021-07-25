9th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran: IRCS

Dr. Karim Hemmati, IRCS Chief, broke the news on Sun. and reiterated that the 9th shipment of coronavirus vaccine, provided by Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), was delivered to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

He went on to say that the cargo of COVID-19 vaccine landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) and was handed to the Iranian Ministry of Health for immediate distribution of the vaccine in the country.

At this stage, 1,095,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were imported into the country, he said and put the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country by IRCS up to the present time at 10.4 million.

It should be noted that Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is trying to play a key role in the field of providing and delivering the coronavirus vaccine in the country like in the past in cooperation with responsible organizations, institutions and international partners, Hemmati added.

