12th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran: IRCS

The 12th batch of COVID-19 vaccine, provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), was handed to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education at the venue of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on Sunday, Mohammad Hassan Ghossian Moghaddam stated.

At this stage, 1,110,000 doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine were imported into the country, he added.

He put the total number of doses provided and imported by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) into the country up to the present time at 13,740,000.

In a recent meeting of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi had called for the rapid change in containing the coronavirus pandemic in the country, based on which, IRCS managed to import the next shipment of COVID-19 vaccine into the country in order to materialize the objectives as stipulated at the Headquarters.

According to statistics, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country has reached 4,119,110 people while 93,473 people have so far died of the coronavirus throughout the country.

