Leader asks president to discuss minister's call for shutdown

Yesterday, the Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki penned a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in which he warned against a new deadly wave of Covid-19 pandemic and called on the Leader for a two-week shutdown of the country.

Today, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the president to take the health minister's proposal into consideration.

The Leader today called on the president to convene the members of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus for a meeting to discuss the health minister's proposal and to take necessary measures in line with the health minister's proposal.

KI