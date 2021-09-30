IRCS imports its 23rd batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Secretary-General of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Mohammad-Hassan Ghossian said on Thursday that 23rd batch of COVID-19 vaccine which includes six million doses of coronavirus vaccine was imported by IRCS, the cargo of which was landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA).

This batch of COVID-19 vaccine was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Ghossian said.

He put the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported by the Iranian Red Crescent Society to the Islamic Republic of Iran since Iranian month of Ordibehesht (May 21) to date at 52,390,000.

To accelerate nationwide vaccination of people against COVID-19, IRCS is presently cooperating with 296 centers, he said, adding that the Society has installed 22 vaccination centers independently across the country.

