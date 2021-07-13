Iran IRCS ready to join rescue efforts in Iraq hospital

At least 60 people died and dozens more were wounded when a massive fire engulfed the coronavirus isolation ward of Imam Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Monday evening. According to the latest reports, the death toll could rise to 90 people as many injured patients are in critical conditions.

Following the tragic incident on Tuesday morning Karim Hemmati, the chairman of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) made a phone call to the President of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Dr. Yassin Ahmed Abbas, and expressed his condolences on the tragic incident and offered Iranian side's support to the Iraqi body to help with rescue efforts.

