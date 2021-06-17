Largest cargo of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Tehran: IRCS

Mohammad-Hassan Ghossian Spokesman for the Iranian Red Crescent Society broke the news on Thursday and reiterated that, at the initiative taken by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, two million doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine will arrive in Tehran on Thursday, total of which would be delivered to the officials at the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

At the fourth stage of entry of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be handed to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he stated.

So far, Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has purchased 400,000, one million and also another one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine at three separate stages, he said, adding, “At the fourth stage, the Society has purchased two million doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine which will be imported into the country on Thursday.”

It is hoped that Iranian Red Crescent Society will use all its capacities and potentials in line with offering quality services to the noble people of the country during the pandemic, he emphasized.

Up to the present time, 4,364,228 people of the country have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 878,694 people also have received the second dose of the vaccine and have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

He put the total number of COVID-19 vaccines injected into the people in the country at 5,242,922.

