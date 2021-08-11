Iran imports over 21mn doses of COVID-19 vaccines: IRICA

Mehrdad Jamal Arvanashi broke the news on Wed. and reiterated that more than 21 million doses of coronavirus vaccine were imported into the country over the past seven months.

In a letter penned to the Deputy Ministry of Health and Medical Education Mohammadreza Shanehsaz, he stated that 21,014,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were imported into the country from Feb. 4 to August 9, 2021, via Customs Office of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) and after carrying out customs formalities, and all of the aforementioned doses of COVID-19 vaccine were handed to the representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

It should be noted that 2,911,810 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines were imported from Japan, 1,020,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, 14,490,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China, 700,800,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from South Korea, 125,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India’s Baharat and 1,452,000 doses of COVAX vaccine from Italy, Arvanaghi added.

