Flights between Iran's Tabriz, Armenia's Yerevan start Thur.

A passenger plane carrying 143 passengers left Armenia's capital Yerevan and landed at Tabriz international airport on Thursday to mark the start of a direct flight between two cities.

Zarif felicitates 100th anniv. of Chinese Communist Party

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a tweet on Thursday to congratulate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

China opposes US use of sanctions as political tools

Pointing to the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran said, "The White House uses political and economic tools to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries."

Iran economy up by 3.6% despite sanctions, pandemic: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Thur. that while economies of most countries in the world shrank last year, Iran's economy recorded 3.6% growth despite being under the pressures of sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 death toll in Iran passes 84,300

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran surpassed 84,300 on Thursday.

Iran UN envoy: Iran sees concrete US guarantees regarding JCPOA as vital

Iran UN ambassador has condemned the US withdrawal from the JCPOA as in violation of international rules, saying that Tehran sees US guarantees that it would not leave the deal again as very necessary.

Leader appoints Mohseni-Eje'i as new Judiciary head

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i as the new head of the Iranian Judiciary on Thursday.

