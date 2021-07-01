  1. Economy
Jul 1, 2021, 7:20 PM

Flights between Iran's Tabriz, Armenia's Yerevan start Thur.

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – A passenger plane carrying 143 passengers left Armenia's capital Yerevan and landed at Tabriz international airport on Thursday to mark the start of a direct flight between two cities.

Earlier this week, the Director-General of Iranian East Azerbaijan Province Airports Ramin Azari said that the flight to Yerevan is operated by Armenian Airways, owned by Armenia Republic.

Azari said With the establishment of this flight, the number of foreign flights at Tabriz Airport will increase to 32 flights per week.

The Iranian authority pointed out that "There are currently 26 round-trip flights from Tabriz Shahid Madani International Airport to Istanbul, 2 flights to Izmir and 4 flights to Yerevan."

