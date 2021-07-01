Iran envoy:

Those who broke promise must take hard decisions

A top Iranian envoy says those parties to the JCPOA that violated the agreement in the first place must now adopt 'hard decisions' regarding the deal.

"Those who broke their promise are the ones who must prove their sincerity and genuine political will. They are the ones who must take hard decisions," said Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi in a UN Security Council session on the implementation of UNSC resolution 2231.

What is behind Al Jazeera hostile approach towards Raeisi?

What is the reason behind Al Jazeera Network’s recent hostile attitude towards Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi?

It is very important to know why Al Jazeera Network should adopt hostile position against Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in its analysis and reports during recent days, especially in the English section of Al-Jazeera, and attacks the false claim of 1988 incident and maneuvers on what it called the executions in 1988.

China at UN meeting calls for lifting of US sanctions on Iran

China reiterated its call for the lifting of the US sanctions against Iran at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council held a meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the UN Secretary-​General's report on the implementation of resolution 2231 which endorsed the Iran nuclear deal or the JCOPA.

The ambassadors of the different countries, including the 5 permanent states addressed the meeting.

Trans-regional vessels should leave Persian Gulf

Stating that there is no reason for the existence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf, Iran’s Navy Commander said that the presence of US and EU vessels near our shores should be suspended.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks on the sidelines of the Seventh Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in his meeting with Pierre Vandier, the Chief of Staff of the French Navy.

Normal Iran-Afghanistan border trade at Dogharoon continues

Aref Rezaei, the head of the Association of International Transport Companies of Herat Province in Afghanistan said that trade relations with Iran continue despite ongoing conflicts between Taliban and government forces.

"There are no problems or clashes on the border taking place at Dogharoon and in Herat province," Aref Rezaei said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting between the two associations of international transport companies in Afghanistan's Herat and Iran's Khorasan Razavi which took place at Iranian city of Mashhad in the northeastern province.

Iran, Pakistan borders still closed for human travelers

Deputy Provincial Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Mohammad Hadi Marashi said that Iran's three land borders with Pakistan have been closed for travelers amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohammad Hadi Marashi said on Wednesday that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the three shared land borders with Pakistan remain closed until further notice.

UNSC convenes to review 11th report on Iran’s nuclear deal

The meeting of UN Security Council (UNSC) kicked off on Wed. to review the 11th report of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the implementation of UNSC Resolution 2231 regarding Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

This is the first meeting of the UN Security Council after the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, in which representatives of the UNSC member states are present in-person and in limited delegations.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-​General for Political Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo read out the 11th report of the UN Secretary General on the implementation of UNSCR 2231.

Syria calls for joint aviation cooperation with Iran

In a meeting with the Head of Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Syrian officials called for joint aviation cooperation with Iran.

Officials of the Syrian National Aviation Organization met and held talks with Touraj Dehqani Zangeneh on wed.

In this meeting, they called for joint technical and educational cooperation in the aviation industry with Iran.

Skocic keen on continuing work with Iranian coaches

The Croatian head coach of Iran's national football team has asked the Football Federation of Iran to keep his technical coaches in the final round of qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

After Team Melli advanced to the final qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup, Iran Football Federation announced that Dragan Skocic will remain as Iran head coach in the World Cup qualifiers Round 3.

1st freight train crossing Iran marks start of INSTC

The first freight train carrying a shipment of Finnish goods to India is crossing Iran en route to India, strengthening Iran's status in International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship , rail, and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. The route primarily involves moving freight from India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia via ship, rail and road.

Army's naval drill in Caspian Sea wrapped up

The naval drill of the Iran Army dubbed 'Amaniyat-e Paydar 1400' (Sustainable Security) was wrapped up with a naval parade in the Caspian Sea.

'Amaniyat-e Paydar 1400' naval drill which began on Wednesday morning in the Caspian Sea, ended successfully this afternoon with a parade of floating naval and aerial units.

Vienna talks on JCPOA at critical stage: German FM

German foreign minister Heiko Maas has said that the Vienna talks on reviving JCPOA are at a critical stage, while also claiming that the situation in Yemeni Marib city is worrisome.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attended a joint press conference with the Foreign Minister of the ousted Hadi Yemeni government who was visiting Berlin, during which the two sides touched upon the situation in Yemen.

Covid-19: 11,748 new cases, 137 deaths in past 24 hours

According to a statement by the Iranian Health Ministry on Wed., 11,748 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across the country in the past 24 hours since yesterday, while 137 Iranian have lost their lives.

The Iranian health ministry said on Wed. that the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,204,557.

Akbar Komijani appointed as new CBI Governor

Akbar Komijani has been appointed as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Iran.

The Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that according to the decision of the Cabinet, Akbar Komijani was appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran.

