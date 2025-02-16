Tehran to host 3rd Caspian Economic Forum

The forum aims to enhance economic, trade, scientific, and technological cooperation among Caspian littoral states. Key topics include healthcare, energy, finance, tourism, investment in free trade zones, and logistics.

On the first day of the forum, the following topics will be discussed in the areas such as trade, industry, and agriculture, economic, customs, banking, and investment cooperation, transportation, transit, and engineering services, environmental, health, and tourism cooperation, energy collaboration, including oil, gas, electricity, and renewables, scientific and technological cooperation.

On the second day, the prime ministers of the five Caspian littoral states will sign a final declaration outlining measures to strengthen cooperation and implement agreements through periodic ministerial follow-ups.

The first Caspian trade and economic cooperation agreement was signed in August 2018 in Kazakhstan and ratified by Iran’s Parliament in January 2023. Under Article 5 of the agreement, the Caspian Economic Forum is to be held periodically in each of the coastal nations.

The second forum was held in Moscow in October 2022, attended by Iran’s former First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and other leaders. During that meeting, it was agreed that Iran would host the third edition in 2024.

