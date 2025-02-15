Suspects arrested in murder of Tehran University student

Tehran’s Prosecutor General Ali Salehi has announced that suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent murder of a Tehran University student, a shocking incident that has stirred tensions on campus.

Amir Mohammad Khaleghi, an undergraduate student at Tehran University's business management department, was stabbed earlier this week and died from his injuries hours later.

In a statement on Saturday, Salehi offered his condolences to the family of Amir Mohammad Khaleghi, who was stabbed by unknown assailants on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries.

“We referred the case to the Special Branch and Special Murder Investigation team soon after the head of the Judiciary ordered the matter to be followed up carefully, seriously and quickly,” he said.

“Suspects have been arrested in this regard but investigations are still underway as we are trying to arrest the perpetrator of the crime as soon as possible and punish him,” he added.

Salehi emphasized that the judicial system will definitely deal with this matter decisively, quickly, and in accordance with the law, and will bring the perpetrators to justice. “We have no tolerance for thieves and people who disrupt public order and security.”

Khaleghi, 19, was stabbed by two unknown assailants who stole his backpack outside the university dormitory on Wednesday. After being rushed to Shariati Hospital, he passed away on Thursday morning due to the severity of his injuries.

The incident sparked anger, with students gathering at a Tehran University dormitory to call for more safety measures and demand justice for the victim.

Protesters also demanded accountability from university administrators regarding the incident. In response, university officials expressed sympathy and committed to addressing the students’ concerns.

