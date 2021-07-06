US military presence in Iraq is mere occupation: Nasrallah

The secretary-general of Hezbollah said that the US military presence in Iraq is mere occupation despite Washington’s claim of having the Iraqi approval, adding that US was forced out of Afghanistan without achieving anything.

Hezbollah leader focused his speech during the opening session of the conference on Palestinian cause on media and media discourse.

Rouhani meets with new Judiciary chief Mohseni-Eje'i

President Hassan Rouhani held a meeting with the newly appointed head of the Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i on Monday afternoon.

According to the statement by the public relations department of the Iranian presidency, President Rouhani went to the office of Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, who was recently appointed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the new head of the Judiciary on Monday afternoon.

Agreed goal of Vienna talks is just to restore original JCPOA: Ulyanov

The Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said that the agreed goal of the Vienna talks is just to restore the original JCPOA.

Referring to some attempts to include other topics in the Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Monday wrote, "In the context of #ViennaTalks, some analysts and officials advocate for addressing new topics such as regional security and missiles."

"An attempt to hit 3 birds with 1 stone. Unrealistic and counterproductive. The agreed goal of the talks is just to restore the original #JCPOA," he added.

67 athletes to represent Iran in Tokyo Olympics

Deputy Iran sports minister has said that the number of Iranian representatives in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics has increased compared to the previous round of the games.

Jamshid Taghizadeh, Iran's Deputy Sports and Youth Minister, said that as compared to the 2016 Rio Olympics, the number of Iranian athletes has increased from 64 to 67.

He said that the number of sports fields that Iran will have players taking part in the competitions has also increased.

Tehran to host 1st Intl. Eurasia Expo 2021 on Jul. 9-13

The first exclusive exhibition Eurasia Expo will be held in Tehran on July 9-13 with presence of businessmen, entrepreneurs and senior managers of EAEU member states (Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan) and Iran.

The Head of American and European Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Mohammadreza Karimzadeh broke the news on Monday and reiterated that this prestigious exhibition entitled "Eurasia Expo 2021" will be held in Tehran on July 9-13 in presence of senior officials of five Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member countries including Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan along with Iranian trade delegations.

Iran to begin basketball games in Olympics 2020 against Czech

The basketball teams of Iran and the Czech Republic will face each other in the opening match of the 2020 Summer Olympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan, on July 25.

The Czech Republic became the last team to seal a berth in the Tokyo men's basketball tournament after beating Greece 97-72 in the final of their qualifying event held in Canada.

Iran will compete in men’s basketball at the Olympics for the third time in its history after earning its spot as the highest-ranked Asian team at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Ebtekar calls for boosting Iran-Japan entrepreneurs' coop.

Referring to the historical and cultural commonalities of Iran and Japan, Masoumeh Ebtekar stressed that these commonalities provide a good basis for expanding cooperation between Iranian and Japanese entrepreneurs and women.

On Monday, a specialized webinar on "Supporting Women Entrepreneurs amid Covid-19 pandemic with an Emphasis on the Digital Market" was held in the presence of Iranian and Japanese officials.

JCPOA has no reasonable alternative: Russia FM Spox

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the Iran nuclear deal must be preserved because it has no alternative.

In a tweet, the Russian Embassy in London has quoted Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the "JCPOA has no reasonable alternative."

Zakharova has also been quoted as saying that without the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), "peace and security become more vulnerable."

'The Cocoon & Butterfly' goes to Busan Kids & Youth FilmFest.

Iranian film 'The Cocoon & Butterfly' by Mohammad Salehinezhd, will be screened at the 16th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival in South Korea.

'The Cocoon & Butterfly' is about an eight-year-old girl (Parvaneh) who is out of school because of a disability. The nine-year-old boy (Yavar) tries to teach her.

The 16th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival will be held for 8 days from 5 to 12 July 2021 in Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea.

Introduction, farewell ceremony of judiciary chief

he farewell ceremony of the Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi and the introduction of its new head Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i was held on Mon.

A number of senior Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, first vice President Jahangiri, and Tehran's mayor Hanachi attended the ceremony.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i as the new head of the Iranian Judiciary on Thursday.

