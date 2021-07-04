Parl. research center:

“Afghanistan crisis has no military solution"

“Afghanistan crisis has no military solution and none of the parties to the conflict can form a stable government”, the Research Center of Iran’s Parliament said in its Twitter account.

“If reaching a political agreement in Afghanistan face a deadlock due to lack of power, the country will once again be embroiled in a civil war and insecurity on Iran's borders will increase.”

Iran remembers 290 passengers of Iran Air flight 655

Iran on Sat. commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the downing of the 290 passengers of Iran Air flight 655 by a US Navy guided-missile cruiser over the Persian Gulf.

A memorial ceremony was held today on the tragedy’s anniversary, with the participants, including the families of the victims and local officials, tossing flowers into the waters of Hormozgan Province near Hengam Island.

They also chanted slogans such as “Down with the US” and “Down with Israel”.

Oil min.:

Iran to return to oil market as soon as sanctions lifted

Iranian Minister of Oil Bijan Zanganeh said that Islamic Republic of Iran will swiftly return to the global oil market after sanctions imposed on the country are lifted.

Speaking after OPEC+ meeting on Friday, Zanganeh reiterated on Friday at OPEC+ meeting that Iran would return to the markets swiftly if US sanctions are lifted, regardless of decisions made by the producer group.

"At this meeting, we spoke about Iran's return to the market, and I said that any decision which is made does not affect our will, and that whenever the sanctions are lifted, we will return to the market in the shortest possible time," said Zanganeh.

Iran rejects role in attacks against US facilities in Iraq

A top Iranian diplomat penned a letter to the UNSC, strongly rejecting allegations of the United States made against Tehran after a recent attack near the Iraq-Syria border.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote a letter to the president of the UN Security Council, to react to anti-Iranian accusations of Washington.

Russian envoy stresses need to keep IAEA cameras working

Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna emphasized the need for continuing the activity of surveillance cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran’s nuclear sites.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov the Russian representative in Vienna talks wrote, “Technical understandings between the #IAEA and #Tehran have not been officially extended yet.”

Iran records 68% increase in exports in first season of year

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboom said on Saturday that Iran's exports to other countries increased by 68% in the first three months of the current Iranian year of 1400 (beginning on March 21).

Speaking to Iran state TV (IRIB) on Saturday, Hamid Zadboom, the Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that the value of exported goods and services increased by 68% as compared to last year's first three months and in terms of their weight, the exports witnessed 38% growth.

Rouhani cabinet members meet with president-elect Raeisi

The ministers of defense, agriculture and communications (ICT), the head of the Planning and Budget Organization and the governor of Central Bank met separately with President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi in his office on Saturday.

The Minister of Defense Brigadier and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Amir Hatami who had previously met with Ebrahim Raieis along with high-ranking military commanders to congratulate him on his victory in the June 18 presidential elections, met the president-elect again today and presented a report on the actions and achievements of the Ministry of Defense in various fields, including the level of defense readiness of the country in the face of threats.

Aparo's visit to Tehran in line with safeguard activities

In a tweet, Iran's representative to the IAEA announced the upcoming trip of the IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo to Tehran is in line with the routine safeguard activities.

Massimo Aparo, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Safeguards, is reportedly to pay a visit to the Iranian capital.

Tehran Intl. short film fest. gateway to Oscar

The CEO of the Tehran International Short Film Festival said the festival is one of the gateways for entering the annual Oscars celebration.

According to Sadeq Mousavi, Tehran International Short Film Festival informed on Sat. that the festival has been accepted as one of the gateways for entering the annual Oscars celebration.

"Each film that can receive the main award of Tehran International Short Film Festival will be introduced directly to Oscar," he said.

Doctors to decide about presence of Jahanfekrian at Olympics

Doctors are to decide about the presence of Parisa Jahanfekrian, the first female weightlifter of Iran, at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Jahanfekrian was awarded the quota place after Samoan Iuniarra Sipaia withdrew from the 87kg weight class, however, she has recently had surgery on her arm.

Therefore, doctors are required to decide about her presence in the international event.

Iran owes security to Gen. Soleimani, his companions

Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Commander says the Islamic Republic owes its security to Martyr General Qassem Soleimani and his companions who destroyed ISIL terrorism in the region.

“Americans have been never our friend, and that is why we do not normalize relations with the United States", Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, adding, "Even this normalization does not solve the country's problems.”

Saudi Arabia welcoming talks with Iran: FM Farhan

Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that his country welcomes holding direct talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan recently addressed the issue of Iran and Palestine in an interview with the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica”.

Regarding establishing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saudi Foreign Minister said his country welcomes talks with Iran but Tehran must prove its commitment to ensuring security and stability of the region with the facts, Al Jazeera quoted the newspaper as saying.

