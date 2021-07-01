COVID-19 death toll in Iran passes 84,300

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 84389, saying the disease has taken the lives of 125 patients over the past 24 hours.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has exceeded 3,218,860 following the detection of 14,303 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected since Saturday, 1,560 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

At least 2,889,939 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,187 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

The spokeswoman also said more than 23,722,091 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

