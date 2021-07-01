  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2021, 5:20 PM

Zarif felicitates 100th anniv. of Chinese Communist Party

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a tweet on Thursday to congratulate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

"On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on the remarkable achievements of this party," the top Iranian diplomat said in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Zarif described the 100th anniversary as a glorious success for the party and expressed hope that under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, the country would become more powerful and that Iran-China relations would expand with more passion and energy.

