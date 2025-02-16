  1. World
Lebanon calls on Tel Aviv regime to release two paramedics

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Lebanese Health Ministry has called for the immediate release of two paramedics who were abducted by Israeli occupation forces while providing medical aid to injured citizens at the border.

The Israeli occupation military continues its assaults on Lebanese civilians, carrying out explosions in southern towns from which it has yet to withdraw.

According to Al Mayadeen, one female was killed and several others were injured and detained after Israeli forces opened fire on residents in the town of Houla, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon reported on Sunday.

The two paramedics were detained by the Zionist Israeli regime's troops while providing medical aid to injured citizens in the border town of Houla. 

Lebanese Health Ministry called for immediate release of those paramedics who were abducted by Israeli occupation forces, Al Manar reported.

Their detention is considered a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

