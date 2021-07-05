Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Iranian President-elect on his victory in the June 18 presidential elections and expressed hope for a face-to-face meeting with Ebrahim Raeisi in the near future. According to a statement by the public relations department of the Iranian president-elect Office, in a telephone conversation with Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the Pakistani PM Imran Khan congratulated him on his election win.

Imran Khan said in the phone call on Sunday afternoon that "I studied your autobiography and realized that you are a prominent religous scholar."

39 years on:

Israeli regime responsible for abduction Iran's diplomats

On the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the abduction of four Iranian diplomats in Lebanon, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the responsibility for kidnapping Iranian diplomats lies with the Zionist regime.

Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday on the 39th anniversary of the abduction of four Iranian diplomats in Lebanon, saying, "On July 4, 1982, the car of four Iranian diplomats namely " Seyed Mohsen Mousavi", " Ahmad Motevaselian", "Taghi Rastegar Moghadam" and "Kazem Akhavan", which was supported by the diplomatic police, was stopped by armed mercenaries under the command of the Zionist regime in Berbara region of Lebanon in violation of international rules and conventions and four Iranian diplomats were abducted."

Russia says is interested in full implementation of JCPOA

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that her country is interested in returning the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) into a stable and predictable channel.

"MFA spox #Zakharova: #Russia is interested in returning implementation of #JCPOA into a stable and predictable channel, and creating conditions for normalizing international cooperation with #Iran in economy, trade, scientific research, and technology, incl peaceful atom," the Russian ambassador to Britain quoted Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying in a post on the envoy to London's Twitter page account.

Iran one of world powers in defense field: Hatami

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Iran has become one of the world powers in the field of defense.

Stating that the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran began with the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and has continued until now, Hatami said, "In each period, in accordance with the needs of the country, new models of change and development have been redesigned and implemented, and we have been looking for new models of progress in the country's defense industry in the process of maintaining, protecting and upgrading the country's defense power."

Iranian 'Good Girl' goes to Italian FilmFest.

Iranian short film 'Good Girl' by Raheleh Karami will be screened at the 19th edition of the Ischia Global Film & Music Fest in Italy.

Written and directed by Raheleh Karami and produced by Mani Ghandi, 'Good Girl' has been accepted to be screened at the competition section of the 2020 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest.

The cast includes Behzad Khalaj, Shaghayegh Faryad Shiran and Mobina Azadi.

Success of Vienna talks on JCPOA to be in Iraq's interest: PM

Referring to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, Iraqi Prime Minister said that success of Vienna talks will be in interest of Iraq and whole region.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi Prime Minister of Iraq made the remarks on Sun. in his visit to Italy and stated that agreement between Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States is very important and decisive for the region.

Eram Zoo's chimp to leave Tehran for Kenya tonight

'Baran', the chimpanzee born in Tehran's Eram Zoo, will leave the Iranian capital for Kenya on Sunday night.

According to the managing director of the Eram Zoo Masoud Salim Johari, 'Baran' will fly to Qatar and then to Kenya to continue her life in an orphanage there.

Foreign ministry investigates developments in Afghanistan

Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters of the Iranian foreign ministry held a session on Sunday to investigate developments in Afghanistan.

As reported, the fifth meeting of the Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters was held today with topics such as developments in Afghanistan and bilateral economic relations with the neighboring country.

Return of Iranian oil to market will not be a shock: minister

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said Sunday. that Iran can increase its daily production to 6 million barrels per day (bpd), adding that the return of Iranian oil to the global market will not come as shock.

"We can easily produce 6 million barrels of oil per day," Iran Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, adding that the increased oil production will generate huge oil revenues for Iran that can be used to further develop the country.

European airliners resume using Iran airspace: IAC official

An official from Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC) said Sun. that the European airliners have resumed crossing the Iranian sky after over a year and a half halt.

Mohammad Amirani, Deputy Chief of Aviation Operations Department of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC) told Mehr News Agency's correspondent that the Iranian IAC officials in cooperation with the Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran started negotiations with the European airliners that refused to use Iran airspace after the unintentional downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane over Tehran by Iranian air defense in early 2020 following some foreign powers' propaganda, with the aim bringing back their planes to Iran airspace.

Iran confirms 165 COVID-19 deaths in 24h

Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed that the COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 165 people in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari announced the new figures on Sunday noon, noting that the total death toll of the outbreak has hit 84,792.

Iran number one in all areas of air defense in region

Saying that Iran Air Defense Force enjoys advanced equipment, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard stressed that Iran is number one in all areas of air defense among regional countries.

Compared to previous years, the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force has made significant progress in all areas of detection, interception, and cyber activities, Iran's Commander of Army Air Defense Force said.

