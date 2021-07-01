  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2021, 11:40 AM

Leader appoints Mohseni-Eje'i as new Judiciary head

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i as the new head of the Iranian Judiciary on Thursday.

At Leader's decree, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i will replace Ebrahim Raeisi who won the June 18 presidential elections and is now Iran's President-elect.

President-elect Raeisi wrote a letter to the Leader yesterday calling on him to appoint a new head to the Judiciary amid his busy schedule of selecting cabinet members.

In his decree, the Leader calls on Hojjat al-Eslam Mohseni-Eje'i to use new technology in the Judiciary apparatuses, employ hard-working and trustworthy personnel, continue the serious fight against corruption, and establish direct contact with the people.

