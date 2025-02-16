MKO-linked person arrested during Tehran Uni. student protest

Tehran’s police chief has announced the arrest of an individual affiliated with the terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) during a student gathering at Tehran University following the murder of a student.

Brigadier General Abbasali Mohammadian said on Saturday night that during the protest, police officers noticed a suspicious motorcycle and pursued it.

“The individual was of the same age as the students but was linked to the [MKO]. He was ultimately arrested,” he said.

Mohammadian stated that the suspect had modified his motorcycle with certain equipment. “We also arrested his accomplice today,” he added.

The police chief urged students to remain vigilant and prevent such individuals from infiltrating university premises. He noted that while security personnel did not allow the suspect to enter the university, his presence could have led to incidents.

Regarding the murder of Amir Mohammad Khaleghi, the student who was fatally stabbed by two thieves at the university’s dormitory complex, Mohammadian said police launched an immediate investigation despite challenges posed by the crime scene’s poor lighting.

He confirmed that authorities are continuing their efforts to arrest the perpetrators.

On Saturday, Tehran’s Prosecutor General Ali Salehi said that suspects had already been arrested in connection with the murder, but investigations are still underway.

Khaleghi, 19, was stabbed by two unknown assailants who stole his backpack outside the university dormitory on Wednesday. After being rushed to Shariati Hospital, he passed away on Thursday morning due to the severity of his injuries.

The incident sparked anger, with students gathering at a Tehran University dormitory to call for more safety measures and demand justice for the victim.

MA/IRN