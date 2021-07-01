Iran sees concrete US guarantees regarding JCPOA as vital

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi made the comments on the sidelines of the Wednesday meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the implementation of Resolution 2231 which endorses the JCPOA.

"The need for US guarantees is vital and evident that we have been emphasizing over the past years," the Iran envoy told Iran state TV IRIB after the UN meeting.

He said that the JCPOA is not like a "door" that everyone can enter through it or leave through it whenever they wish.

"The United States left the JCPOA for no reason, illegally and irrationally," the ambassador noted.

He explained more that all the UNSC members admit that the US move in withdrawing from the JCPOA was illegal as it could have been seen during the previous Trump administration failure in the UNSC meeting last year.

"At the Security Council, which meets every six months to review Resolution 2231, it was a good opportunity for us to talk about the latest status of the JCPOA and the negotiations, and what has happened over the past few years," Takht Ravanchi said about the UNSC meeting on Wednesday.

He also condemned the European countries for staying silent in the face of continued US violations of the JCPOA.

The ambassador further called into question the US claims that food and medicine are not sanctioned by the US, noting that the illegal US bans have caused great problems for the Iranian patients in hospitals.

KI/IRN84389351