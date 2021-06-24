Iran volleyball loses to Argentina in 2021 VNL on Wednesday

The national Iranian men's volleyball team suffered their ninth consecutive defeat after they were beaten by Argentina in three straight sets in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 5 on Tuesday.

Iran security forces deal blow to drug cartel in Alborz

An international illegal drug cartel was identified and received a blow by the Iranian intelligence and security forces in the northern province of Alborz on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy FM: Final stage of Vienna talks on JCPOA revival may take weeks

The forthcoming phase of the Iran nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna, which may become the last one, may take several weeks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Iran envoy to Baku: Azerbaijan hands over 20 prisoners through Astara border gate

Twenty Iranian inmates were extradited from the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran through the border crossing in the northern city of Astara on Wednesday, according to the Iranian ambassador to Baku.

Zarif's envoy holds talk with Atmar, Abdullah on Afghanistan

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard met and held talks with Afghan officials on the latest political and security developments in Afghanistan.

US moves against Iran to lead to double defeat for Washington

Reacting to the blocking of Iranian media websites, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the current US administration has followed exactly the path of the previous US administration, which will only lead to a double defeat for it.

Iran voices readiness to coop. to resolve global security

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier-General Mehdi Rabbani voiced Iran's readiness to cooperate with other countries to resolve issues of global security and stability.

Vaezi censures US move against Press TV, Al-Alam websites

Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi has condemned the US government's double standards and its latest move against Press TV, Al-Alam websites as a violation of freedom of expression.

Motion at Iran Parl. to ban talks between Iran-US officals

A motion has been submitted to the presiding board of the Iranian parliament which calls for banning any negotiations between Iranian and American authorities.

Iran conducts 1st remote surgery with domestic device

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA)– First remote surgery in Iran was performed using 100% homegrown system in Imam Khomeini (RA) and Sina hospitals of Tehran on Wed. in presence of Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

Coronavirus daily death toll in Iran stands at 112

The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stood at 112 with the total death toll surpassed 83,329.

Iran dismisses failed "Pars -1", "Nahid" satellite launches

Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) dismissed the failed "Pars -1" and "Nahid" satellites launches.

Attack against Iran atomic org. building foiled

Security forces have managed to foil an act of sabotage against one of the buildings of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in Karaj, Alborz province.

IRGC dismantles counter-revolutionary team in W Iran

IRGC forces succeeded in identifying and dismantling a five-member counter-revolutionary team in Baneh and Sarvabad in the Kordestan province during operations.

No military solution for Afghanistan crisis: Iran

Following the recent developments in Afghanistan, an assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the military is not the solution to the Afghanistan crisis and will not bring peace and stability to the country.

Iran UN envoy: No Afghan group can resort to violence to dominate others

A top Iranian diplomat says no group in Afghanistan is entitled to use force and violence for dominating others.

Khatibzadeh: US destructive policies had lingering consequences in region

Calling for immediate de-escalation in Afghanistan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that destructive policies of the US have had lingering consequences in the region.

MAH