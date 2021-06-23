  1. Politics
IRGC dismantles counter-revolutionary team in W Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – IRGC forces succeeded in identifying and dismantling a five-member counter-revolutionary team in Baneh and Sarvabad in the Kordestan province during operations.

According to a statement by the Public Relations of IRGC's Martyr Shahramfar Headquarter in Kordsetan province, a counter-revolutionary team has been identified and dismantled in this province. 

A few days before Iran's elections, the IRGC forces identified a counter-revolutionary group in the public area of Baneh and Sarvabad who intended to infiltrate and sabotage, especially during the elections, the statement read, adding that during two special operations, five counter-revolutionary members killed in the clash between them and IRGC forces. 

In addition to injuring three members, significant quantities of weapons, ammunition, equipment and technical facilities were seized during the operation, the statement said. 

