Referring to the latest developments in Afghanistan, Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "Closely following alarming developments in #Afghanistan."

"Iran calls for immediate deescalation, respect for rule of law, & inclusive dialogue," he added.

"Destructive policies of the US have had lingering consequences in our region & now its utterly irresponsible conduct is taking a toll," the Iranian diplomat noted.

