  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 13, 2025, 3:13 PM

Doha strongly condemns Israeli attack on Al-Mamadani Hospital

Doha strongly condemns Israeli attack on Al-Mamadani Hospital

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – The Qatari Foreign Ministry in a statement strongly condemned the horrific crimes of the Israeli regime against Al-Mamadani Hospital in Gaza.

The statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry stated, “We strongly condemn the Israeli occupation's attack on Al-Mamadani Hospital in Gaza."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also noted, “We warn about the collapse of the healthcare and treatment system in Gaza and the spread of violence in the region due to the continued horrific Israeli aggressions."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry statement added, “We call on the international community to fulfill its responsibility to protect civilians in Gaza."

MA/6433550

News ID 230506
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News