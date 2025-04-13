Doha strongly condemns Israeli attack on Al-Mamadani Hospital

The statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry stated, “We strongly condemn the Israeli occupation's attack on Al-Mamadani Hospital in Gaza."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also noted, “We warn about the collapse of the healthcare and treatment system in Gaza and the spread of violence in the region due to the continued horrific Israeli aggressions."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry statement added, “We call on the international community to fulfill its responsibility to protect civilians in Gaza."

