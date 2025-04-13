Iranian short film to vie at US, Australia film festivals

The Iranian short film ‘Alone Together’, written and directed by Omid Mirzaei, has been officially selected to compete at international film festivals in the United States and Australia.

15 edition of the Anthem Libertarian Film Festival and 10th Iranian Film Festival in Australia will host this Iranian short film.

The Iranian Film Festival will be held in Sydney, Australia from April 24 to May 11.

Set on a cold winter night, ‘Alone Together’ follows the tense moments at a remote checkpoint when officers grow suspicious of a bus full of passengers. Among them is a young boy traveling alone, drawing the attention of police, the driver, and fellow passengers, leading to an emotional unraveling of hidden truths.

MNA/