  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 13, 2025, 2:40 PM

Hamas slams Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Hospital

Hamas slams Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Hospital

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has condemned a devastating Israeli attack on Gaza City’s al-Ahli Hospital, calling it “yet another war crime” committed by the rogue Israeli regime.

In a statement on Sunday, hours after the attack took place, Hamas said the bombing destroyed part of the hospital, displaced patients, and wounded individuals, according to Press TV. 

Calling the attack a continuation of the “fascist” occupying regime’s “long series of atrocities” in Gaza, Hamas said the Israeli military acts with impunity under “blatant US cover” and amid the inaction of international accountability bodies.

The statement questioned the silence of global institutions, particularly the UN Security Council, in the face of these “unprecedented crimes in modern history.”

Hamas further held the United States “fully responsible” for the Israeli act of aggression, arguing that the attack would not have taken place without Washington’s green light.

It called on the international community, especially Arab and Islamic countries, to act immediately to halt what it described as genocide in Gaza.

The group also urged people across the Arab and Islamic world, as well as global supporters, to intensify solidarity efforts and pressure Israel to stop its military campaign in the besieged territory.

MNA

News ID 230504
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News