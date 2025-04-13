Hamas slams Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Hospital

In a statement on Sunday, hours after the attack took place, Hamas said the bombing destroyed part of the hospital, displaced patients, and wounded individuals, according to Press TV.

Calling the attack a continuation of the “fascist” occupying regime’s “long series of atrocities” in Gaza, Hamas said the Israeli military acts with impunity under “blatant US cover” and amid the inaction of international accountability bodies.

The statement questioned the silence of global institutions, particularly the UN Security Council, in the face of these “unprecedented crimes in modern history.”

Hamas further held the United States “fully responsible” for the Israeli act of aggression, arguing that the attack would not have taken place without Washington’s green light.

It called on the international community, especially Arab and Islamic countries, to act immediately to halt what it described as genocide in Gaza.

The group also urged people across the Arab and Islamic world, as well as global supporters, to intensify solidarity efforts and pressure Israel to stop its military campaign in the besieged territory.

