Iran conducts 1st remote surgery with domestic device

The process of this remote robotic surgery was conducted in Iran Advanced Clinical Skills Training Center based in Imam Khomeini (RA) and Sina hospitals of Tehran in presence of Vice President DR. Sorena Sattari and Dr. Saeed Sarkar Head of Advanced Medical Technologies & Equipment Institute.

The surgery was performed on a dog (vasectomy operation) by Dr. Talebpour at Sina Hospital of Tehran.

As located seven km away from each other, the remote surgical operation was conducted in these two hospitals using a 5G network.

This robot has a surgical console that the surgeon can control and guide the surgery remotely by standing behind it and using two robotic arms.

Also a monitor has been placed next to the console that shows the image of surgery for surgeon clearly. The surgeon uses this system to control the surgery with a pedal and two robotic arms.

