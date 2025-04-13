How world reacted to Iran-US Saturday talks in Oman

Iranian and American delegations held the first round of talks in Oman on Saturday, with Oman's foreign minister acting as mediator.

Saturday's exchanges between Teharn and Washington were indirect and mediated by Oman, as Iran had wanted, rather than face-to-face, as Trump had demanded. Each delegation had its separate room and exchanged messages via Oman's foreign minister.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his delegation had a brief encounter with its US counterpart headed by Witkoff after they exited the talks.

"After the end of more than 2-1/2 hours of indirect talks, the heads of the Iranian and American delegations spoke for a few minutes in the presence of the Omani foreign minister as they left the talks. It (the encounter) was based on our political etiquette," Araghchi said.

Araghchi said the talks took place in a "productive, calm and positive atmosphere".

"Both sides have agreed to continue the talks ... probably next Saturday," Araghchi added. "Iran and the US side want an agreement in the short term. We do not want talks for (the sake of) talks."

Commenting on the negotiations, American officials also confirmed that the talks were constructive, with US President Donald Trump saying that the talks with Iran are going okay.

Officials from different states also reacted to the historic event by issuing statements;

Jordan

The Foreign Ministry of Jordan welcomed Oman’s hosting of the high-level talks between the US and Iran.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry’s spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, voiced the Kingdom’s support of diplomatic efforts that seek to resolve disputes through dialogue and to enhance regional and international peace and security.

Egypt

Issuing a statement, the Egyptian foreign ministry welcomed the start of negotiations between Iran and the United States and appreciating Oman's mediation role in facilitating these talks.

It also lauded the constructive and cooperative approach of the Iranian and American sides to find a political solution through dialogue and negotiation.

Cairo believes that this path can lead to reaching balanced agreements and reducing regional tensions, it added.

Bahrain

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement in reaction to the Iran-US talks hosted by Oman, expressing hope that this step would lead to strengthening peace, security, and stability at the regional and international levels.

The Bahraini government also welcomed Oman's hosting of high-level talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America.

It also expressed Bahrain's support for initiatives based on resolving disputes and conflicts through peaceful means.

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC)

Jassim Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), welcomed on Saturday the hosting by the Sultanate of Oman of the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America.

In a statement, Al Budaiwi said that Oman’s hosting of the talks reflects its wise approach to promoting dialogue and building bridges of understanding among nations, as well as its consistent commitment to supporting and enhancing security and stability in the region.

He noted that the PGCC countries, through their strong and close relations with other nations, continuously seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts, and are dedicated to presenting initiatives that serve the interests of the region’s peoples and the world at large, while exerting efforts to promote regional and international peace and security.

Al Budaiwi expressed hope that these constructive talks would yield positive outcomes that open new horizons for cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, serving the region’s security and stability.

Iraq

Iraq’s foreign minister has voiced support for the indirect talks between Iran and the US in Oman, expressing Baghdad’s hope for regional peace and stability.

Kuwait

Kuwait welcomes Oman’s hosting of high-level talks between the United States and Iran, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, hoping that the discussions would contribute to boosting regional peace, security and stability.

The ministry reiterated Kuwait’s support for dialouge and diplomatic resolution for regional and international conflicts, praising Oman’s efforts in this field.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Riyadh's welcome for the Sultanate of Oman’s hosting of talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, affirming the Kingdom's support for these efforts and for adopting dialogue as a means to resolve all regional and international disputes.

The Kingdom expressed its aspiration that the outcomes of the Iranian-American talks would contribute to strengthening joint efforts to enhance security, stability, and peace in the region and the world.

Qatar

The State of Qatar welcomes the talks held between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Muscat, mediated by the sister Sultanate of Oman, and commends the positive spirit in which they were held and the statements made by both parties, as well as the constructive role played by the Sultanate of Oman in this context, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

It affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for the approach of diplomacy and dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between the United States and Iran, as part of its unwavering belief in the importance of strengthening security, peace, stability, and development at both regional and international levels.

Russia

Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov described the results of Saturday’s US-Iranian talks on nuclear program as "reassuring."

"On the outcomes of today’s meeting in Oman, both the Iranians and the Americans described the negotiations as positive and constructive. This is reassuring," he wrote on Telegram.

