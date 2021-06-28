Iran not to give any files to IAEA unless sanctions lifted

The spokesperson of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said that Iran will not provide the IAEA with any files unless sanctions are lifted.

In an interview with Al-Masirah, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said, "The US has no right to impose its terms on us; Because it violated the [nuclear] deal."

He stressed that the remarks of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken are in the direction of psychological warfare and in order to gain points.

COV-Iran Barakat vaccine defeats African COVID-19 strain

By conducting a research on blood of people, who had received COV-Iran Barakat vaccine, it was demonstrated that the homegrown vaccine has succeeded in defeating and overcoming the African strain of coronavirus.

In a statement of the Public Relations Department of Shifa Pharmed Pharmaceutical Company, affiliated to the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO), it is read, “By conducting an experiment on blood of 10 people who volunteered in the first phase and 30 others who volunteered in the second phase of clinical trials of COV-Iran Barakat vaccine, it showed that the antibodies produced in bodies of these individuals were able to outfight and defeat African variant of COVID-19.”

Japanese reporter talks of true facts after Tehran visit

In an interview with MNA, Miso Kumode talked of undeniable social and political facts in Tehran contrary to what she thought before visiting Iran.

The 13th Iran Presidential Election was held on June 18 and according to the statement issued by interior minister Rahmani Fazli, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Friday's votes by a landslide, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

During the 2021 Presidential Election, some 500 international journalists from 226 foreign media covered the event in Iran. Head of Middle East Office of Japanese Newspaper Tokyo Shimbun Miso Kumode was among the journalists who paid a visit to Tehran to cover the 13th Presidential Election. She shared her experience of visiting Iran with Mehr News Agency.

Iran at forefront of fight against drug-transiting to Europe

Iranian Embassy in Austria said that Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking, which is mainly transited to Europe.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Austria in a tweet in German wrote about Iran's role in the fight against drug trafficking, "Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking, which is mainly transited to Europe."

Iran top negotiator:

JCPOA parties need to take tough decisions to revive deal

The head of Iran's negotiating team in Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA says there have been enough rounds of Vienna talks so far, urging the JCPOA parties for making their tough decisions to revitalize the deal.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who heads Iran delegation at the Vienna talks made the remarks after his meeting with the lawmakers at the National Security and Foreign policy Committee of the Parliament on Sunday while speaking to the Khaneyeh Mellat website.

Iran main country dealing with burden of fighting narcotics

Iran is the main country that is dealing with the burden of the fight against drug trafficking and the western destination countries do not care about the issue, Iran's representative to the IAEA said.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna made the remarks while delivering a speech in a ceremony on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Despite international actions, unfortunately, illegal cultivation, production, trafficking, and consumption of narcotics have increased in recent years, Kazem Gharibabadi said.

Either accept fuel imports from Iran, or offer alternatives

Emil Lahoud, the former lawmaker in the Lebanon parliament has criticized the pro-western groups in the Lebanese government for refusing to accept fuel imports from Iran amid ongoing fuel crisis in the country.

Shortages of petrol and other kinds of fuels is one of the major difficulties people in Lebanon protest against these days. The shortage has provoked public anger in the form of holding widespread protests in Lebanese cities.

His comments come few days after Lebanese Resistance Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that the Lebanese government can rely on Iran for fuel imports.

Iran-UAE trade ties could increase to $ 30 billion

"Iran's trade relations with the UAE, which currently stands at $ 15 to billion, are set to reach $ 30 billion," according to the head of Iran's international exhibition.

Hassan Zamani, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions at the EXPO 2020 Dubai UAE made the remarks at the press conference on Sunday.

Zamaini described the Dubai EXPO 2020 as an exceptional opportunity for Iran, particularly because it will be held when the new government in Iran comes to power in August.

New round of Vienna talks no sooner than next weekend

Wall Street Journal reporter Laurence Norman has said that a new round of Vienna talks on JCPOA revival will definitely not start until next weekend.

"Don’t expect #IranTalks round 7 to start before next weekend at earliest," Laurence Norman posted on his Twitter account.

Iran Navy presence at intl. waters terrified US, Zionists

The United States and the Zionist regime have been terrified and worried about the significant presence of the Iranian navy which is carrying out its mission in the Atlantic Ocean.

The monthly meeting of Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major with young advisors, including a number of students from military universities, was held at Shahid Sattari Aeronautical University.

Iran freestyle wrestlers bag 9 medals at Turkish tournament

The Iranian men's freestyle wrestling team won 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals in Turkey's Yaşar Doğu Cup.

The Yaşar Doğu Cup wrestling tournament ended in Turkey's Istanbul on Sunday and the Iranian freestyle wrestling team bagged 9 different medals at the end of the competitions.

Talks underway between Iran, Iraq on Shalamcheh-Basra Railway

Officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq are in direct talks for the completion of construction operation of Shalamcheh-Basra Railway.

The Deputy Ministry of Roads and Urban Development for Planning and Managing Resources' Affairs on Sunday reported the initial agreement reached between Iranian and Iraqi officials for the start of construction operation of Shalamcheh-Basra Railway.

Iran 1st country to produce Sputnik V in region: Russia

"Iran became the first country in the region to locally produce the Sputnik V vaccine," said the director-general of the Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kryl Dimitrov.

Kryl Dimitrov made the remarks a day after Iran started local manufacturing of Russian Sputnik V on Saturday.

RDIF director-general said the Sputnik V vaccines produced by the Iranian pharmaceutical company will be used in the general vaccination of the population in Iran.

Iran national basketball team loses friendly match to Japan

The national Iranian men's basketball team suffered a defeat against the national men's basketball team of Japan in its final match in the east Asian country in preparation for Tokyo Olympics.

The national Iranian basketball team faced the Japanese national team for a friendly match in preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday afternoon in the city of Iwate in Japan.

Iran confirms 134 COVID-19 deaths in 24h

Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed that the COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 134 people in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari announced the new figures on Sunday noon, noting that the total death toll of the outbreak has hit 83,845.

Iran Navy commander departs for Réunion to attend 7th IONS

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi left for Réunion Island to attend the 7th meeting of naval commanders of the Indian Ocean countries.