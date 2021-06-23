  1. Iran
Jun 23, 2021, 8:30 PM

Iran security forces deal blow to drug cartel in Alborz

Iran security forces deal blow to drug cartel in Alborz

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – An international illegal drug cartel was identified and received a blow by the Iranian intelligence and security forces in the northern province of Alborz on Wednesday.

According to a report sent to the Mehr News Agency (MNA), through the efforts of the Iranian intelligence in Alborz Province in the north and West Azarbaijan Province in the northwest of Iran an international drug-trafficking cartel that was trying to transfer a huge shipment of illicit drugs through Iran to outside the country was identified and received a blow.

In the Iranian intelligence forces' operation, 4 members of the cartel were arrested, 3 vehicles were confiscated and 700 kg (heroin) valued at 70 billion rials were also seized from the drug traffickers.

KI/5242871

News Code 175236
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175236/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News