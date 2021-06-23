Iran security forces deal blow to drug cartel in Alborz

According to a report sent to the Mehr News Agency (MNA), through the efforts of the Iranian intelligence in Alborz Province in the north and West Azarbaijan Province in the northwest of Iran an international drug-trafficking cartel that was trying to transfer a huge shipment of illicit drugs through Iran to outside the country was identified and received a blow.

In the Iranian intelligence forces' operation, 4 members of the cartel were arrested, 3 vehicles were confiscated and 700 kg (heroin) valued at 70 billion rials were also seized from the drug traffickers.

