  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 13, 2025, 8:40 AM

Israel bombs N Gaza's last functioning hospital

Israel bombs N Gaza's last functioning hospital

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Israeli forces have bombed the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, the last functioning hospital in the north, destroying its emergency unit, the main entrance, and a facility holding medical oxygen for intensive care patients.

Israeli forces bomb Al Ali Hospital in northern Gaza City as doctors scramble to evacuate the sick and wounded.

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli attack has left critically ill patients on the street, with one doctor reporting that at least three people, including a boy who was on oxygen, have died due to the rushed evacuation.

Authorities in Gaza have condemned the attack, noting that al-Ahli Hospital was treating hundreds of patients when it was bombed.

Israeli regime's forces have continued bombing the Strip, killing at least one person in an attack on northern Jabalia and raiding a school-turned-shelter that had been evacuated in Gaza City.

The EU has said that it “deplores” Israel’s renewed offensive in Gaza and demanded that the total blockade of the Strip be lifted.

MP/

News ID 230488

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News